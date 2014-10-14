Tech Stocks Make A Huge Comeback As Markets Go Green

And now stocks have gone green.

After selling off earlier in the day, with the Nasdaq losing as much as 1% at one point, all of the major indexes are in the green.

In early afternoon trade on Monday, the Dow was up 54 points, the S&P 500 was up 5 points, and the Nasdaq was up 24 points.

Stocks are looking to get back on track this week after each major index fell more than 2% last week, with the Nasdaq suffering the largest losses after tumbling more than 4%.

The bond market in the US is closed on Monday in observation of the Columbus Day holiday.

There are no economic reports expected in the US on Monday.

Overnight, Chinese export data beat expectations, as exports from the world’s second-largest economy rose 15.3% in September compared to the prior year.

One of the big stories on Monday is news that a GoPro camera may have been responsible for the severity of the skiing injury sustained by Formula One driver Michael Schumacher.

In stock news, reports out of China have indicated that iPhone 6 orders in that country could total as much as 20 million, which would compare to 4 million in the US and elsewhere.

Over the weekend, a second case of Ebola was confirmed in Dallas when a healthcare worker contracted the virus after treating Thomas Eric Duncan, the first patient to contract the virus in the US. Duncan died late last week.

Following this news, shares of hazmat-suit maker Lakeland Industries and protective face mask company Alpha Pro Tech were trading up more than 8%.

Retailer J.C. Penney announced that Home Depot executive Marvin Ellison will join the company’s board and be named president and CEO-designee on Nov. 1, succeeding current CEO Mike Ullman in August 2015.

The co-CEO of Italian eyewear company Luxottica, Enrico Cavatorta, quit after just six weeks on the job. Shares of the company, which makes Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses, fell about 10% in trading in Milan.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.