Markets Are Down, US Futures Are Up A Hair

Good morning! European markets are down a little early Wednesday. This comes after the US sell-off on Tuesday, which saw all of the main stock indices down by 1.5% to 1.6%.
Here’s the scorecard:
France’s CAC 40 is down 0.23%
Spain’s IBEX is down 0.29%
Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 0.22%%
Britain’s FTSE 100 is down 0.39%
Germany’s DAX is leading the pack, down 0.59%
Asian markets closed down. The Nikkei fell 1.19% from Tuesday’s close, while the Hang Seng closed down 0.36%.
US futures are up a smidgen, with Dow futures up 17 points, S&P futures up 3 points, and Nasdaq futures up 4 points.
US mortgage application data is out at 7 a.m. ET, and FOMC minutes for the latest meeting follow at 12 p.m. ET.
