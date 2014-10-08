Markets Are Down, US Futures Are Up A Hair

Good morning! European markets are down a little early Wednesday. This comes after the US sell-off on Tuesday, which saw all of the main stock indices down by 1.5% to 1.6%.

Here’s the scorecard:

France’s CAC 40 is down 0.23%

Spain’s IBEX is down 0.29%

Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 0.22%%

Britain’s FTSE 100 is down 0.39%

Germany’s DAX is leading the pack, down 0.59%

Asian markets closed down. The Nikkei fell 1.19% from Tuesday’s close, while the Hang Seng closed down 0.36%.

US futures are up a smidgen, with Dow futures up 17 points, S&P futures up 3 points, and Nasdaq futures up 4 points.

US mortgage application data is out at 7 a.m. ET, and FOMC minutes for the latest meeting follow at 12 p.m. ET.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.