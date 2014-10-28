Markets Are Climbing

Good morning! European markets have seen a decent rally Early Tuesday.

Here’s the scorecard, so far:

France’s CAC 40 is up 0.72%

Spain’s IBEX is up 1.30%

Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 1.58%

Britain’s FTSE 100 is up 0.64%

Germany’s DAX is up 1.46%

Asian markets closed mixed again. The Nikkei closed down 0.38%. The Hang Seng closed up 1.63%.

US futures are up too. The S&P is up 10.50 points and the Dow is up 79 points.

It’s a quiet day for data from Europe today, but there’s a bundle from the US later on. At 7.30 a.m. ET, durable goods orders are out, with economists expecting a 0.5% boost in September. The Case-Shiller house price index is out at 10 a.m. ET, followed by consumer confidence an hour later.

