European Markets Are Mixed After An Asian Rally

Good morning! European markets are mixed after a rally in Asia.

Here’s the scorecard at the moment:

France’s CAC 40 is up 0.07%

Germany’s DAX is up 0.48%

Spain’s IBEX is down 0.11%

Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 0.39%

The UK’s FTSE 100 is down 0.17%

It’s been a good night for major Asian markets. The Nikkei closed up 2.64% and the Hang Seng is currently 1.09% above yesterday’s close.

S&P and Dow futures are down a notch, 0.18% and 0.15% lower, respectively.

Early Wednesday, one of the European Central Bank’s policymakers threw cold water on rumours that the ECB would buy corporate bonds. Luc Coene said that the central bank does not have a plan to buy a wider range of bonds, and that they haven’t discussed it seriously.

At 4:30 a.m ET, the Bank of England’s minutes for the latest meeting will be released, giving an indication of any more disagreement on the monetary policy committee.

From the US, at 8:30 a.m. ET, September’s CPI figures are out the only big data release today.

