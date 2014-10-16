Markets Are Getting Pummelled In Europe

Markets in Europe are tanking early Thursday.
Here’s the scorecard right now:
France’s CAC 40 is down 1.33%
Spain’s IBEX is down 2.45%
Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 2.41%
Britain’s FTSE 100 is down 0.57%
Germany’s DAX is down 0.65%
Markets in Asia closed in the red. Japan’s Nikkei closed down 2.22%. It’s now down 8.2% since January, and down nearly 10% since the end of September.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed down 1.03%.
US stock futures are down, with the S&P down 10.3 points and the Dow down 69 points.
From Europe, there’s the final inflation data for September out at 5 a.m. ET. It’s expected to come in at 0.3%, and anything lower will be an upset.
Out of the US at 9.15 a.m. ET, we’ll have industrial production figures for September, with analysts expecting a 0.4% increase from August. Then at 10 a.m. ET, the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey is out.
Fed policymakers Naranya Kocherlakota and James Bullard are both giving speeches today.
