Markets Are Getting Pummelled In Europe

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson A trader watches the screen at his terminal on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York October 15, 2014.

Markets in Europe are tanking early Thursday.

Here’s the scorecard right now:

France’s CAC 40 is down 1.33%

Spain’s IBEX is down 2.45%

Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 2.41%

Britain’s FTSE 100 is down 0.57%

Germany’s DAX is down 0.65%

Markets in Asia closed in the red. Japan’s Nikkei closed down 2.22%. It’s now down 8.2% since January, and down nearly 10% since the end of September.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed down 1.03%.

US stock futures are down, with the S&P down 10.3 points and the Dow down 69 points.

From Europe, there’s the final inflation data for September out at 5 a.m. ET. It’s expected to come in at 0.3%, and anything lower will be an upset.

Out of the US at 9.15 a.m. ET, we’ll have industrial production figures for September, with analysts expecting a 0.4% increase from August. Then at 10 a.m. ET, the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey is out.

Fed policymakers Naranya Kocherlakota and James Bullard are both giving speeches today.

