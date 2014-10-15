European Markets Are Down

European equities are selling off early Wednesday.
Here’s the scorecard:
France’s CAC 40 is down 0.77%
Spain’s IBEX is basically flat, down 0.52%
Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 0.69%
Britain’s FTSE 100 is down 1.11%
Germany’s DAX is down 0.75%
In Asia, it was a good night for the Nikkei after several bad ones, closing up 0.92%. The Hang Seng also closed up 0.61%.
US futures are mixed and effectively flat: Dow futures are up 0.02%, and S&P futures are down 0.07%.
From the US, the two big scheduled events are the released of retail sales data for September, which will be out at 5 a.m. ET, and the Fed’s beige book at 1.30 p.m. ET.
