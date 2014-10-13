Not a great start to the week. European markets are down this morning:

France’s CAC 40 is down 0.79%

Spain’s IBEX is down 0.65%

Italy’s FTSE MIB is up down 0.66%

Britain’s FTSE 100 is down 0.61%

Germany’s DAX is down 0.7%

The Hang Seng closed up 0.60% overnight. The Nikkei was closed for a national holiday, after falling 1.15% on Friday.

U.S. futures are down a little, with Dow futures and S&P futures dropping 0.19% and 0.25%, respectively.

Today’s only significant economic event is a speech from Fed policymaker Charles Evans, which comes at 12.30 p.m. ET.

Trade data out from China overnight significantly exceeded analyst expectations, with exports up 15.3% in the year to September, and imports up 7% in the same period.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.