Not a great start to the week. European markets are down this morning:
France’s CAC 40 is down 0.79%
Spain’s IBEX is down 0.65%
Italy’s FTSE MIB is up down 0.66%
Britain’s FTSE 100 is down 0.61%
Germany’s DAX is down 0.7%
The Hang Seng closed up 0.60% overnight. The Nikkei was closed for a national holiday, after falling 1.15% on Friday.
U.S. futures are down a little, with Dow futures and S&P futures dropping 0.19% and 0.25%, respectively.
Today’s only significant economic event is a speech from Fed policymaker Charles Evans, which comes at 12.30 p.m. ET.
Trade data out from China overnight significantly exceeded analyst expectations, with exports up 15.3% in the year to September, and imports up 7% in the same period.
