REUTERS/Dani Cardona DCF/SA Germany could drag down the rest of Europe.

European markets are down early Friday morning. This follows a drop in German exports, adding to fears that Europe’s biggest economy could be pulling the region back into a recession.

Here’s the scorecard:

France’s CAC 40 is down 0.63%

Spain’s IBEX is down 0.57%

Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 0.59%

Britain’s FTSE 100 is down 0.49%

Germany’s DAX is down 0.66%, leading the way again.

Asian markets closed in the red. The Nikkei closed down 1.2% and the Hang Seng closed down 1.8%.

US futures are mixed, with Dow futures unchanged, S&P futures up 1.2 points, and Nasdaq futures down 10 points.

In Europe, the UK’s August trade balance will be released at 4:30 a.m. ET. Industrial production in Italy and France also comes out on Friday. Economists are expecting no growth between July and August in France.

Later on, at 8:30 a.m. ET, we’ll get prices for US imports and exports in September, with analysts expecting a drop for both.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.