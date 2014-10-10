Bobby Yip/REUTERS There have been reports of artillery fire exchanged between South and North Korea.

Good morning! These are the major events making an impact on financial markets already Friday.

German Stocks Are Getting Slammed. The DAX is down by more than 2% Friday and down more than 10% since Sept. 19.

North And South Korea Fired Artillery At Each Other. The AP says the North fired at a South Korean propaganda balloon, and the South fired back.



UKIP Won Its First UK Member Of Parliament. The anti-EU party won a massive victory in a by-election and now has its first member of British parliament.



The EU’s Stress Test Results Will Be Published Oct. 26. The ECB revealed the date Friday morning. The announcement will be a major indicator of the health of Europe’s banks.



Markets Are Getting Slammed. In Europe, the UK’s FTSE 1000 is down 1.39%, France’s CAC 40 is down by 1.63%, and Germany’s DAX is down 2.15%. In Asia, the Hang Seng closed down 1.9% and the Nikkei closed down 1.15%.

Import And Export Prices Are Coming. The US inflation data are both expected to be negative and are coming at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Tesla’s New Project Has Been Revealed. The Tesla “D” that Elon Musk so provocatively tweeted about last week is an all-wheel-drive version of the Model S Sedan.

BMW’s Sales Boost Is Bucking The German Trend. BMW said sales of its core luxury-car brand rose 6.1% in September, powered by demand in Europe, Asia, and North America.

Chinese Growth Is Likely To Fall To A 5-Year Low. China’s economy most likely grew at its weakest pace in more than five years in the third quarter as a property downturn weighed on demand, a Reuters poll showed.

A Huge Typhoon Could Make Landfall In Japan This Weekend. Japan is braced for this year’s strongest Pacific storm.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.