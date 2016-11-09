Markets are jumping on Election Day

Stocks and bond yields jumped to start the morning as Election Day in the US rolls on.

After opening slightly lower, all three major indexes leaped into the green beginning around 10:15 a.m. ET. The S&P 500 was higher by by just over 5 points, a 0.27% move, as of 11:32 a.m.

In addition, bonds began selling off with the US Treasury 10-year yield rising 3.2 basis points and the 5-year yields up around 4.2 bps as of 11:37 a.m ET.

Gold was down slightly for the day, more than $10 an ounce off of its intraday high.

