NASDAQ HITS ALL-TIME HIGH

The Nasdaq has hit a new intraday all-time high.

The stock index hit 5,345.40 at 9:33 a.m. ET, just after the open, breaking through the previous intraday record of 5,342.88 set earlier this year.

Since hitting the high, the index has tailed off a bit 5,337.06 as of 9:58 a.m. ET, up just 2 points for the day.

The other two major indexes were slightly in the red, with the Dow falling 6.9 points to 18,897.35, short of its intraday all-time high.

The S&P 500 was also down a bit at 2,186.03. Its high-water mark still stands at 2,193.81.

The record comes after a swath of strong US economic data released Thursday morning including the best housing starts number in 9 years and the fewest initial jobless claims since 1973. Additionally, stocks have been surging since the election of Donald Trump as president, with Wall Street equity investors focusing on his pro-growth policies benefitting particular industries.

