Futures are higher

Stock futures are starting the week higher on Monday, following the second-worst week of the year for stocks.

On Friday, the S&P 500 went further into negative year-to-date territory amid a sell-off in retail stocks, and misses in retail sales and inflation data.

This week will be even busier for retail earnings. Urban Outfitters is set to report after the closing bell on Monday. Walmart, Target, and Best Buy results are on deck later this week.

Near 7:25 a.m. ET, Dow futures were up 32 points, S&P 500 futures were up 5 points, and Nasdaq futures were up 8 points — all by less than 0.5%.

Futures initially dipped overnight in an expected knee-jerk reaction to the terror attacks in Paris on Friday. Treasuries also got a ‘safety’ bid, with the benchmark 10-year note yield dropping to as low as 2.24% overnight.

Analysts, however, do not think that the events would send volatility significantly higher and dent markets.

France’s CAC 40 was open for trading on Monday, and in a mixed session so far, it was down about 0.25% (or 12 points) near 1:45 p.m. in Paris.

And in an interview this morning with CNBC, Warren Buffett said he would not sell any stocks because of Paris.

In M&A news, Marriott is buying Starwood Hotels & Resorts for $US12.2 billion to create the world’s largest hotel company.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Empire State manufacturing data are due.

