DOW HITS ALL-TIME HIGH

Scott Olson/Getty Traders in the S&P 500 stock index futures pit at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange are showered in confetti December 31, 2004 in Chicago, Illinois. Traders and clerks traditionally toss the confetti at the closing bell to signify the end of the trading year

The stock market just made history.

The Dow Jones Industrial broke through its previous intraday all-time high of 18,668 as soon as the market opened for trading on Wednesday.

As of 9:37 a.m. ET, the dow was trading up 142 points at 18,732, a 0.76% gain. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were also up 0.77% and 0.81% respectively.

This comes just two days after the futures markets were down more than 800 points overnight during the US presidential election.

