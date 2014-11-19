European stocks are up a hair ahead of construction figures later Wednesday.

Here’s the scorecard:

France’s CAC 40 is up 0.17%

Germany’s DAX is up 0.33%

The UK’s FTSE 100 is down 0.11%

Italy’s FTSE MIB is rising, up 0.50% after opening down

Spain’s IBEX is down 0.15%

Asian markets closed down. Japan’s Nikkei finished 0.32% down after some heavy volatility in recent weeks, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished down 0.66%.

US futures are up a smidgen, too: the Dow is 23 points higher, and the S&P 500 is up 0.51%.

It’s not a busy day for data: at 10 a.m. GMT, European construction output figures for September are released, and US building permits and housing starts follow at 1.30 p.m. GMT.



There are also two sets of central bank minutes out Wednesday: at 9.30 a.m. GMT, the Bank of England’s minutes for the latest monetary policy meeting will be released, followed by the Fed’s at 7 p.m. GMT.

