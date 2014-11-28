European Markets Are Sliding

Europe’s major stock indices are all down this morning, after of eurozone inflation data came in at 0.3%, as expected.

Here’s the scorecard.

France’s CAC 40: -0.32%

Germany’s DAX: -0.32%

The UK’s FTSE 100: -0.59%

Spain’s IBEX: -0.52

Italy’s FTSE MIB: -0.59%

Asian markets were mixed: Japan’s Nikkei rallied, closing up 1.23%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended Friday down 0.07%. That’s after figures showed Japanese inflation dropping below 1% for the first time in a year.

US futures are down too: ahead of the open, the S&P 500 is 4.25 points lower, and the Dow is down 29 points.

That’s following European data showing inflation down to 0.3%, a joint-five year low.

There’s no US data out today, since it’s the day after Thanksgiving.

This page was last updated at 12:21 p.m. GMT.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.