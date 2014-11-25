European stocks are climbing after Germany confirmed that it did not fall into recession in Q3. Here’s the scorecard.

France’s CAC 40: +0.64%

Germany’s DAX: +0.99%

The UK’s FTSE 100: +0.15%

Spain’s IBEX: +1.19%

Italy’s FTSE MIB: +1.16%

Asian markets were mixed: Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.29%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended Tuesday down 0.21%.

US futures are now up: ahead of the open, the S&P 500 is 2.25 points higher, and the Dow is up 19 points.

Later today the biggest single piece of economic data is the second estimate of US GDP. That’s out at 1.30 p.m. GMT, and economists are expecting a 3.3% annualised jump. Consumer spending figures are out at the same time, followed by consumer confidence at 3 p.m. GMT.

This article was last updated at 11:58 a.m. GMT.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.