European Stocks Are Climbing After Another Rally In Japan

European stocks are climbing after a big Tuesday rally for the Nikkei.

Germany’s DAX is up 0.56%

Spain’s IBEX is up 0.74%

Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 1.06%

The UK’s FTSE 100 is up 0.23%

France’s CAC 40 is up 0.32%

In Asia, the Nikkei rallied again, rising 2.73% after Friday surge. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed slightly down, 0.29% lower.

In data today, the UK’s construction PMI is out at 9.30 GMT. Analysts are expecting a slight cooling, but the index should remain above 60, illustrating some rapid growth in the sector.

Then at 10 a.m. GMT, the European Commission is releasing its latest growth forecasts for the eurozone. Later in the day, September’s US factory orders are out. Analysts are expecting a 0.6% drop from August’s figures.

