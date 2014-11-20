Stocks Are Sliding After Weak Eurozone Data

European markets are slumping after some dreary economic data. Businesses in the eurozone are signalling the weakest growth in 16 months, and stocks are reflecting that this morning.

Here’s the scorecard:

France’s CAC 40 is down 0.91%

Germany’s DAX is down 0.55%

The UK’s FTSE 100 is down 0.58%

Italy’s FTSE MIB down 1.47%

Spain’s IBEX is down 1.73%

Asian markets were basically flat: Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.07% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended down 0.10%

US futures have followed European markets lower: the Dow is 53 points down, and the S&P 500 is 6.75 points lower

Later today, there’s US consumer price inflation for October at 1.30 p.m. GMT. Economists are expecting the inflation figure to come in at 1.6%, a slight dip from September’s 1.7%. At 3 p.m. GMT, we’ll also get US existing home sales.

