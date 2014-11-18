European Stocks Are Climbing, Asian Markets Closed Mixed, US Futures Are Flat

European markets are up this morning, after a mixed night in Asia. Here’s the scorecard:

France’s CAC 40 is up 0.42%

Germany’s DAX is up 0.70%

The UK’s FTSE 100 is down 0.40%, the only loser.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 0.76%

Spain’s IBEX is up 0.78%

Asian markets are mixed. Japan’s Nikkei closed up 2.18%, erasing much of Monday’s loss, following terrible GDP figures. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed down 1.13%.

US futures are up practically flat. The S&P is up 0.5 points and the Dow is down 4 points.

It’s another fairly quiet day for data. UK inflation figures are out at 9.30 a.m. GMT, with economists expecting a 1.3% reading, well below the 2% target.

The German ZEW investor confidence index is also out at 10 a.m. GMT, and should give the first insight into Europe’s biggest economy in November.

Across the Atlantic, producer price data is out at 1.30 p.m. GMT, with analysts expecting a 0.1% drop in October.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.