European Stocks Opened Down After A Sell-Off In Asia

European markets are selling off this morning after a bad night for Asia’s big bourses.

Here’s the scorecard:

France’s CAC 40 is up 0.08% after opening down.

Germany’s DAX is down 0.22%

The UK’s FTSE 100 is down 0.19%, the only loser.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 0.42%

Spain’s IBEX is down 0.24%

Asian markets are up. Japan’s Nikkei closed down 2.96%, after some unexpected and very poor GDP figures. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed down 1.21%.

US futures are down a little too: the Dow is down 32 points, and the S&P 500 is 4 points lower.

There’s not much data out of Europe this morning: trade figures are out at 10 a.m. GMT and a speech by Draghi at 2 p.m. GMT could move markets, depending on the contents.

From the US, at 2.15 p.m. GMT industrial production and capacity utilisation data is out, the biggest data points from the other side of the Atlantic today.

