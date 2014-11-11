Markets Around The World Are Up

European markets are up early Tuesday.

Here’s the scorecard, so far:

France’s CAC 40 is up 0.46%.

Germany’s DAX is up 0.44%.

Spain’s IBEX is up 0.86%

Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 0.60%.

Britain’s FTSE 100 is up 0.22%.

“European equities are set to perk up on overnight gains in the U.S. and Asia. Confidence in the U.S. economy seems to be brushing off any domestic concerns and the bulls are running with it,” Capital Spreads dealer Jonathan Sudaria said in an analyst note.



Asian markets closed in the green. Nikkei’s 225 closed up 2.05%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed up 0.27%.

This comes after reports that Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering holding a snap vote in Decemeber if he decides to postpone a sales tax increase planned to take effect next October.

U.S. futures are up, with Dow futures up 29 points, S&P futures up 2.50 points, and Nasdaq futures up 7 points.

There are no major economic reports coming out of the US or Europe on Tuesday.

