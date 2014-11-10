Markets Are Mixed

European stocks are climbing a little early Monday, as the week gets underway..

Here’s the scorecard:

France’s CAC 40 is up 0.12%

Germany’s DAX is down 0.14%

The UK’s FTSE 100 is up 0.16%

Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 0.55%

Spain’s IBEX is down 0.10%

Asian markets closed mixed: Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 0.83% from Friday’s close but Japan’s Nikkei ended 0.59% lower.

US stock futures are basically flat: the S&P 500 is down 1.4 points, and the Dow is unchanged.

It’s a light day for data, so for Europe the major release is the Sentix investor confidence index at 9.30 a.m. GMT. Economists are expecting a bit of an improvement, but given the significant fall in confidence over recent months, it’s still likely to be pretty bad.

