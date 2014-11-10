Markets Are Mixed

European stocks are climbing a little early Monday, as the week gets underway..
Here’s the scorecard:
France’s CAC 40 is up 0.12%
Germany’s DAX is down 0.14%
The UK’s FTSE 100 is up 0.16%
Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 0.55%
Spain’s IBEX is down 0.10%
Asian markets closed mixed: Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 0.83% from Friday’s close but Japan’s Nikkei ended 0.59% lower.
US stock futures are basically flat: the S&P 500 is down 1.4 points, and the Dow is unchanged.
It’s a light day for data, so for Europe the major release is the Sentix investor confidence index at 9.30 a.m. GMT. Economists are expecting a bit of an improvement, but given the significant fall in confidence over recent months, it’s still likely to be pretty bad.
