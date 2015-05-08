Stock futures are higher ahead of the jobs report

Stocks are rallying ahead of the jobs report for April, and after a close higher on Thursday.

Near 8:20 a.m. ET, Dow futures were up 41 points, S&P 500 futures were up 4 points, and Nasdaq futures were up 9 points.

Stocks closed higher on Thursday, and stock futures were rallying ahead of the jobs report.

Economists forecast that nonfarm payrolls grew by 228,000 in April, and the unemployment rate fell to 5.4%.

The US dollar index was higher but little changed, at 94.88.

NOW WATCH: Why many entrepreneurs have a problem focusing



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.