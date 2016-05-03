Global markets are down

Major global markets and US stock futures were weaker on Tuesday after some ugly news out of China.

Near 7:10 a.m. ET, Dow futures were down 122 points, S&P 50 futures were down 14 points, and Nasdaq futures were down 33 points — all by less than 1%. On Monday, stocks rose steadily into the close with the Dow finishing up 117 points.

To catch you up on the big markets news so far:

Chinese manufacturing data showed the sector slowed in April. UK manufacturing also contracted, as the PMI fell below 50 for the first time in three years.

The Reserve Bank of Australia cut its cash rate by 25 basis points to a record low of 1.75%. That sent the Australian dollar down as much as 1% against the US dollar.

European stocks dropped following the news out of China, with the Stoxx Europe 600 falling by as much as 1.7%. And so, “China concerns” is an explanation we’re starting to see again for the sell-off on Tuesday.

The Dax was also down 1.7%, while the Nikkei fell 3.1%.

The US economic-data calendar is light. Auto sales numbers for April will roll in throughout the day, and they’re expected to show a rebound after an unexpected dip in March.

This would reassure economists that consumer confidence and spending on big-ticket items remains robust, following a record year for car sales.

In earnings, Halliburton reported a bigger-than-forecast loss of $2.41 billion, or $2.81 per share. The world’s second-largest oilfield services company was slammed with nearly $3 billion in asset impairment charges, among others. The company delayed its earnings from last week as it tried to finalise the now-squashed acquisition of Baker Hughes.

