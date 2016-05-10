Futures are in the green

Stock futures dipped from their best overnight levels but pointed to a higher open at the start of trading on Tuesday.

Near 8:50 a.m. ET, Dow futures were up 65 points, S&P 500 futures were up 7 points, and Nasdaq futures were up 10 points — all by less than 0.4%.

Stocks closed virtually unchanged on Monday, and crude oil fell 2.8%. The major headline over the weekend was that Saudi Arabia is replacing oil minister Ali al-Naimi after 20 years.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures were all over the place ahead of the opening bell, and were up about 0.8% to $43.78 at the time of writing.

Individual stocks making notable moves include SolarCity, which fell as much as 18% pre-market after reporting a wider-than-expected loss on Monday.

Sodastream jumped 12% pre-market after topping profits forecasts, while Lumber Liquidators slid 11% after reporting yet another quarter of declining sales.

In economic data, the NFIB Small Business Optimism index came in at 93.6 for April, better than the consensus forecast for 93. Once again, survey responses showed that business owners are having a hard time finding qualified workers to fill open positions.

Wholesale inventories and the Job Openings and Labour Turnover Survey (JOLTS) are due at 10 a.m. ET.

