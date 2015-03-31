Stocks are surging -- Dow up 250

Akin Oyedele
India rocket launch June 30AP Photo

Stocks opened higher after four consecutive down days last week marked one of the worst weeks for the market this year.

Near 9:40 a.m. ET, the Dow was up 230 points, the S&P 500 was up 17 points, and the Nasdaq was up 41 points.

It’s a huge day for the biotech industry, with four deals announced before the market opened. Cellular Dynamics, which is being acquired by Fujifilm Holdings, opened over 100% higher, trading around $US16.40 a share.

In economic data out earlier, personal income rose more than expected in February, while spending rose less than expected, and consumer prices increased in-line with estimates.

Expectations were for income to rise 0.3% while spending was expected to increase 0.2%.

Pending home sales are expected at 10 am ET and the latest Dallas Fed manufacturing report comes up at 10:30 am ET.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.