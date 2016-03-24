Stock futures are lower on the last trading day of this short week.

Near 7:19 a.m. ET, Dow futures were down 82 points, S&P 500 futures were down 11 points, and Nasdaq futures were down 24 points — all by about 0.5%.

The S&P 500 went back into the red on Wednesday as stocks reversed the few days of gains after the Federal Reserve meeting.

Commodities are also extending their move in the other direction. Gold was down about 0.42%, or $5 an ounce to as low as $1,212.90 in early trading. It could end up with the worst week in four months.

Crude oil also continued to fall. On Wednesday, the Energy Information Administration reported a build in inventories by 9.4 million barrels, which was more than expected.

On the data calendar today, initial jobless claims and durable goods orders cross at 8:30 a.m. ET. Markit’s flash services PMI will be released at 9:45 a.m.

