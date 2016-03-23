Futures are flat

It’s a quiet morning in stock-futures trading.

Near 7:36 a.m. ET, Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were all up by less than 0.1%. Stocks closed little changed on Tuesday, with the Dow down 41 points.

Nike shares fell by as much as 5% pre-market after the company reported sales and outlook numbers Tuesday that fell short of analysts’ expectations.

The dollar has regained a bit after a sharp fall in the wake of last week’s dovish Fed decision. The dollar index climbed to as high as 95.83 on Wednesday.

The greenback is being supported by FOMC’s members’ comments this week supporting rate hikes, according to a note from Marc Chandler at Brown Brothers Harriman. On Tuesday, Fed presidents Patrick Harker and Charles Evans — of Philly and Chicago — spoke in support of continuing to normalize monetary policy.

Also, strong regional manufacturing surveys were released in recent days, including Tuesday’s print from the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index surged to 22 from -4 for February.

Meanwhile, gold turned in the other direction, falling more than 1%, or $14.90 an ounce, to a one-week low of about $1,231.70.

Investing.com Gold since the Fed-meeting spike

In data, new home sales numbers are expected at 10 a.m. ET. The Energy Information Administration will release its weekly crude oil inventory numbers at 10:30 a.m. The data from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday showed a build by 8.8 million barrels, more than expected.

