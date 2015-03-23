European stocks are falling as the week gets underway

European stocks are not having a good start to the week.

Here’s the scorecard:

France’s CAC 40: -0.79%

Germany’s DAX: -1.21%

UK’s FTSE 100: -0.17%

Spain’s IBEX: +0.10%

Italy’s FTSE MIB: -0.24%

Asian markets closed up. Japan’s Nikkei ended up 0.99%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed 0.49% higher and China’s Shanghai Composite ended up 1.95%

US futures are down a little: The S&P 500 is 3.75 points lower and the Dow is 33 points lower.

It’s a fairly quiet day ahead for data. ECB chief Mario Draghi is speaking to the European Parliament, which begins at 2 p.m. GMT (10 a.m. ET). Any comments from Draghi which are unexpected could have an effect on the euro, which has been very volatile against the dollar in recent weeks.

Later today German chancellor Angela Merkel will also be meeting Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. There won’t be anything concrete from that until long after markets have closed, but any whispers or reports during the day could have an impact.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.