A mix of rumours and headlines are coming out of Cyprus as leadership mulls over a controversial bailout package that could involve levies on bank depositors.



This uncertainty is causing stocks to sell off and the euro to tumble.

In fact, Bloomberg reports that the euro is now below $1.29 for the first time since December.

FinViz

