Stocks are falling.

Each of the indexes has gone red in last few minutes, with the Dow down 67 points, the S&P 500 down 5 points, and the Nasdaq down 2 points.

The Russell Indexes rebalance after the close this afternoon, and in a note earlier this morning, UBS’ Art Cashin said the rebalancing would make volume “swell significantly.”

