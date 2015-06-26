Stocks are a tad higher

Stocks opened slightly higher on Friday after two straight days of losses.

Near 9:32 a.m. ET, the Dow was up 57 points, the S&P 500 was up 2 points, and the Nasdaq was down three points.

It’s busier in bond markets.

US treasuries are selling off. The US 30-year bond — the Long Bond — crossed a new year-to-date high, around 3.22%.

And, German bund yields are surging again. The benchmark 10-year bund rose to as high as 0.938%, approaching its own year-to-date high of 0.969%.

The latest on Greece is that German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Francois Hollande have spoken to Alexis Tsipras, their Greek counterpart, in a 45-minute private meeting. According to Reuters, the lenders offered to grant billions in aid to Greece.

At 10:00 a.m. ET, we’ll get the final June print of consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan. And then around 1:00 p.m., Baker Hughes will release the latest weekly count of US oil and gas rigs.

Shares of Micron Technology opened down 14% after quarterly earnings results and forecasts that missed analysts’ estimates.

