Stock futures are lower on Wednesday morning.

Near 8:08 a.m. ET, Dow futures were down 69 points, S&P 500 futures were down five points, and Nasdaq futures were down 10 points.

Stocks finished higher but didn’t post an impressive rally on Tuesday, although the Nasdaq hit a record high for a second straight day.

At 8:30, we’ll get the final revision of first-quarter GDP. Economists expect it to show an improvement to -0.2% from -0.7% in the second estimate.

The week started with optimism about Greece, but that’s quickly fading. Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said that the country’s creditors rejected bailout proposals it put forward on Monday.

Monday’s meeting had been seen as a key step towards a deal.

Greece is now just six days away from its due loan payment to the IMF of €7.2 billion ($US8.2 billion.)

At 10:30 a.m. ET, the Energy Information Administration will release weekly data on US crude oil inventories.

