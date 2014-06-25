This Is What Counts As A Market Sell-Off Now

Stocks have turned mixed, with the Dow and S&P 500 falling into negative territory.

The Dow is down 38 points, the S&P 500 is roughly unchanged, and the Nasdaq is up 17 points.

The move is being partly attributed to a report from The Wall Street Journal that said Syrian warplanes struck targets in western Iraq.

This is what a market sell-off in the current environment looks like. Wow.

Earlier today, four economic reports were released.

The Case-Shiller home price index showed that home prices in May increased 10.8% over last year, but less than expected.

The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence index came in at 85.2, the index’s best reading since January 2008.

The Richmond Fed’s Manufacturing report showed a reading of 3, less than the 7 that had been expected and down from 8 the prior months.

New home sales also surged 18.6% to an annualized rate of 504,000 units in May.

