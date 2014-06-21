Markets Are Up, But Oracle's Getting Slammed

Stocks are mixed on a summer Friday.

The Dow is up 28 points, the S&P 500 is up 2 points, and the Nasdaq is flat.

The Summer Solstice, longest day of the year in Northern Hemisphere, is tomorrow.

The U.S. economic calendar is blank today.

In corporate news, Oracle shares are down more than 5% after the company last night reported earnings and revenue that missed expectations. The company, however, thinks its disappointing quarter was actually good news.

Oracle is by for the biggest loser in the S&P 500, and it’s definitely weighting on the Nasdaq.

Carl Icahn sent a letter to Family Dollar’s CEO and demanded that the company be sold immediately. Family Dollar responded, and the fight between the two is officially on.

Gunmaker Smith & Wesson said it expects revenue to decline next year, and shares of the company are getting crushed.

Atlantic City mega-casino Revel has filed for bankruptcy for the second time in two years, and was reportedly telling employees it would shut down if it didn’t find a buyer. Here’s a photo tour of the hotel and casino.

