Stocks Go Green After The Fed

Stocks have gone green after the Federal Reserve announced it would take another $US10 billion off its monthly asset purchases and kept interest rates unchanged.

The Dow is up 22 points, the S&P 500 is up 6 points, and the Nasdaq is up 6 points.

The “Dot Plot,” which is included in the Fed’s Economic Projections, was also updated, and it showed a slightly wider view of where FOMC members expect interest rates to be.

Janet Yellen is holding a press conference following the report, and we have live updates here.

In corporate news, FedEx shares are up better than 4% after the shipping giant reported better than expected earnings and revenue. FedEx, however, cut its outlook for 2014 U.S. GDP to 2.2% from 2.6%.

Shares of ConAgra Foods are down more than 6% after the company said its fourth quarter earnings will miss expectations.

