Stocks Are Going Nowhere Again

REUTERS/Stringer Tribal fighters and members of Iraqi security forces carry their weapons as they take part in an intensive security deployment on the outskirts of Diyala province June 14, 2014.

Stocks are higher, but basically flat.

The Dow is up 4 points, the S&P 500 is up 1 point, and the Nasdaq is up 12 points.

The market opened lower following data that showed consumer prices surged in May and housing starts that fell more than expected, but quickly reversed higher before falling to trade basically flat.

U.S. Treasury yields are higher, with the 10-year yield up to 2.64%.

On the economic data front, consumer prices climbed 0.4% in May, more than the 0.2% that had been expected. On a year-over-year basis, prices climbed 2.1%, and 2.0% excluding food and energy.

Housing starts in May fell 6.5% month-over-month, more than the 3.9% decline that was expected by economists.

The Federal Reserve kicked off its latest FOMC meeting, which will culminate in the central bank’s latest monetary policy announcement tomorrow afternoon, followed by a press conference from Fed Chair Janet Yellen.

In corporate news, Elon Musk’s SolarCity announced plans to build one of the world’s largest solar plants in upstate New York. Musk’s other public company, Tesla, is also rallying, making two big days for one of the world’s most influential businessmen.

Earlier this morning, the U.K. reported inflation that fell to its lowest level since 2009 and housing prices that have accelerated to their fastest pace since the crisis.

Last night, President Obama said the U.S. is sending 275 troops to Iraq to “provide support and security for U.S. personnel and the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.”

Crude oil prices are near $US107 a barrel, as the situation in Iraq remains unstable.

The situation in Ukraine is also on the mind of investors, after Kiev yesterday said Russia cut off all gas to the country.

