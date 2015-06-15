Dow futures down 110

Stock futures are lower on Monday after more worrying headlines from Greece crossed over the weekend.

Near 8:11 a.m. ET, Dow futures were down 109 points, S&P 500 futures were down 11 points, and Nasdaq futures were down 26 points.

Stocks closed lower on Friday, and the S&P 500 and the Dow saw their biggest percentage drops of the week.

On Sunday night, Greece’s talks with creditors collapsed again after less than an hour of talks. Greek stocks tumbled and government bonds sold off. Last week, the IMF walked out of negotiations, and euro zone officials reportedly discussed a “Plan B” for the first time.

Empire State Manufacturing, Industrial Production, and homebuilder sentiment data are due this morning.

In company news, CVS is buying Target’s pharmacy business for $US1.9 billion, acquiring 1,600 Target pharmacies in 46 states, United Technologies is selling its Sikorsky Aircraft unit and getting out of the helicopter business, and Alibaba is also launching an online video streaming service like Netflix in China in about two months.

