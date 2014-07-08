Stocks are falling again.

The Dow is down 95 points, the S&P 500 is down 10 points, and the Nasdaq is down 40 points.

U.S. Treasuries are gaining with the 10-year climbing to 2.58% and the two-year at 0.50%.

The U.S. Dollar is also falling against the Japanese Yen and is currently trading at about ¥101.50.

Earlier this morning, NFIB’s Small Business Optimism index fell to 95.0 from 96.6.

The latest JOLTS report is expected at 10:00 am EST.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.