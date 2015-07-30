Futures are lower

Stock futures are slightly lower on Thursday morning as markets await the first estimate of second-quarter Gross Domestic Product.

Near 8:15 a.m. ET, Dow futures were down 39 points, S&P 500 points were down 4 points, and Nasdaq futures were unchanged.

On Wednesday, stocks spiked to session highs and finished in the green for a second day after the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged, just as expected.

Economists estimate that the data due at the bottom of the hour will show GDP growth of 2.5% on an annualized basis, compared to the 0.2% contraction last quarter.

Data on initial jobless claims is also expected at the bottom of the hour.

Ahead of the releases, gold was down by about $US9 an ounce, near $US1,084.20. The US index was a tad higher at 97.38, and treasuries were lower, with the benchmark 10-year note at 2.31%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.