Markets are in the red halfway through the U.S. trading session.



The Dow and S&P are each down a little under half a per cent.

This week’s big market moving events include the July jobs report, the ISM manufacturing index release, and revisions to R&D as an investment category in the GDP data going back to 1929.

Also, we have monetary policy meetings at the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of England.

“Risk events are set to pick up dramatically, threatening the summer lull,” says Société Générale head of rates and forex strategy Vincent Chaigneau.

Meanwhile, Nikkei futures are sliding in Japan in the wake of Monday’s sell-off. Here’s a look at the move via FinViz.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.