S&P 500 AT ALL-TIME HIGH

The S&P 500 is at an all-time high.

At it highest level, the S&P touched 1,989.23 this morning.

Stocks are mixed, with the Dow currently lagging the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, but with a 5 point advance, the S&P 500 is making an all-time intraday high for the second straight day.

The Dow is down 2 points, the S&P 500 is up 5 points, and the Nasdaq is up 24 points.

The Dow is being weighed on by shares of Boeing, which were down about 2% after the jetmaker reported quarterly revenue that came in below expectations.

In other earnings news, PepsiCo reported earnings that were better than expected, though CEO Indra Nooyi said the company is operating in a “challenging and volatile macro environment.”

Dow Chemical reported earnings that beat expectations, and reported gains in each of its operating segments.

The S&P 500’s biggest gainer is biotechnology company Biogen, which was up more than 10% after reporting revenue that grew 40% to $US2.4 billion, topping expectations.

Also in the biotechnology space, Puma Biotechnology shares were up nearly 300% after the company last night reported positive results for its breast cancer treatment.

