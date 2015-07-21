Stocks are at all-time highs

Google Finance Stocks near 12:53 p.m. ET

The S&P 500 crossed its closing high reached in May on Monday afternoon.

Near 12:46 p.m. ET, the Dow was up 36 points, the S&P 500 was up 4 points, and the Nasdaq was up 14 points.

The S&P 500 climbed to as high as 2130.92, crossing the May 21 high of 2130.82.

The Nasdaq also crossed its closing and intra-day highs reached on Friday, at around 5224.41.

There’s no major economic data due today and it’s a relatively quiet week.

The big news to start the week, however, was gold’s flash crash on Sunday night that sent the commodity to a five-year low.

On Monday afternoon, the precious metal was down more than 2% at around $US1,107.60.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.