Markets Bounce Back, Nasdaq Turns Positive

U.S. markets have rebounded from earlier lows, now just marginally lower.

The Dow is off 30 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 12,747.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq and S&P 500 are both less than 1 point lower, both closing in on positive territory.

Treasuries are rallying following this morning’s early retreat, with the U.S. five-year hitting a record low of 0.581 per cent.

Below, a look at yields on the five-year over the past 12 months.

