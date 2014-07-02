The Dow And S&P 500 Are At All-Time Highs

The Dow and S&P 500 are at record highs.

The Dow is up 152 points, the S&P 500 is up 16 points, and the Nasdaq is up 58 points, or more than 1.3%.

The Dow and S&P 500 are also closing in on new milestones, with the Dow just 22 points away from 17,000 and the S&P 500 24 points away from 2,000.

Today has seen another rash of economic data, headlined by U.S. auto sales for June, which are expected to roll in all day.

Some of the highlights from the auto report so far is GM’s 1% sales increase, which topped expectations for a 6.3% decline. GM’s report also comes after yesterday’s recall of more than 8 million vehicles.

Ford’s sales fell 5.8%, but this was less than the 6.6% decline that was expected.

The ISM’s June manufacturing report came in at 55.3, which was below expectations for a 55.9 reading and slightly below the 55.4 reported last month.

Markit’s final PMI survey for June came in at 57.3, lower than the preliminary reading of 57.5 but better than May’s 56.4.

Construction spending in May climbed 0.1%, below expectations for a 0.5% increase.

GoPro shares are surging again, gaining as much as 16% to trade above $US47.

