Photo: Google Finance

Markets have turned red.However, they’re still near their 5-year highs.



Earlier this morning, the S&P 500 broke through 1,500 for the first time since the fall of 2007.

One of the big drags in the market is Apple, which is accounts for a major component of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices.

