Stocks and crude oil are slipping

Stocks are trading lower on Tuesday in the red after a few strong days on Wall Street.

Near 10:14 a.m. ET, the Dow was down 104 points, the S&P 500 was down 14 points, and the Nasdaq was down 38 points — all by less than 1%.

Home Depot shares were up about 4% in early trading, leading the Dow, after the company reported strong quarterly results with its 19th straight quarter of same-store-sales growth.

Stock losses picked up a bit after a slew of mixed economic data, and as crude oil prices fell.

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.5% to $32.20 per barrel following strong gains over the past two sessions, as OPEC-member commentary crisscrossed once again.

Iran’s oil ministry news agency Shana reported that the production freeze agreement put forward by Saudi Arabia, Russia, Venezuela and Qatar put “unrealistic demands” on the country. Iran is busy trying to ramp up production for export now that economic sanctions are off.

Later this evening, the American Petroleum Institute will report weekly US inventory levels.

In economic data, the housing market continued to look solid as existing home sales unexpectedly climbed in January at the biggest annual percentage gain since July 2013, and

Home prices climbed at a slower pace in December, according to the S&P/Case-Shiller index.

And finally, we learned via the Conference Board that stock-market volatility has weighed on consumer confidence this month.

