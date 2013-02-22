Stocks Tumbling, Oil Getting Slammed Again

Photo: Google Finance
It’s another ugly day in the markets. Stocks are selling off again today, and oil prices are getting walloped.This comes after a jump in initial jobless claims and a horrific plunge in the Philly Fed Index number.
Oil prices are down 2.4%.
Earlier, Europe posted its latest PMI numbers and they were uglier than expected. France’s economy appears to be crumbling as its PMI number sank to a 47-month low.
