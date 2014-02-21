Markets Are Climbing Higher

Markets are higher this afternoon, with the S&P 500 10 points, or about 0.6%.
The Dow up 110 points, or 0.7%.
This comes after a mix of economic data.
The Philadelphia Fed index plunged 15.7 points to -6.3 in February, well below expectations.
But U.S. manufacturing conditions improved, according to Markit’s Flash U.S. PMI reading. Over in China, manufacturing conditions fell to a seven-month low.
January U.S. inflation numbers came in right in line with expectations, as did weekly jobless claims.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.