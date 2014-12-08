European Stocks Are Sliding

European markets are in a slump Monday morning, despite better-than expected figures for eurozone investor confidence, which reached a 4-month high in December.

Here’s the scorecard:

France’s CAC 40: -0.43%

Germany’s DAX: -0.59%

UK’s FTSE 100: -0.69%

Spain’s IBEX: -0.33%

Italy’s FTSE MIB: -0.38%

Asian markets rallied before close. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.08% from Friday’s close, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished 0.18% higher and the Shanghai Composite surged once again, up by another 2.81%

US futures are currently mixed: the S&P is down 6.50 points, while the Dow is up 7 points.



Later in the US, we’ll get figures from the labour market conditions index at 3 p.m. GMT.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.